Joanna Krupa has given birth to her first child.

The 40-year-old reality star and her husband Douglas Nunes welcomed a daughter, Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes, into the world on Sunday (03.11.19), and she admitted it was one of the most ''amazing'', yet toughest, times in her life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors. (sic)''

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' alum confirmed in September that she was expecting a baby daughter, and the model said at the time she couldn't believe how ''crazy in love'' she already was with her daughter.

She said: ''I love her more than anything in the world right now, and I can't even imagine how crazy in love I am going to be when I see her. I had a feeling that it could have been a girl because they way that I am caring, I guess some people thought that I was going to have a girl. But it's funny, whenever I thought I was going to be ready to be a mom, I always thought I would have a baby boy first so he could take care of his second sibling. But when I did get pregnant and really thought about it, I really wanted to have a baby girl.''

While their little one hadn't even been born at the time, Joanna predicted she is going to be the ''bad cop'' when it comes to parenting.

She explained: ''I think (Douglas) is going to be an amazing father. He always dreamt of having a baby girl, and he waited his whole life to start a family. I think I will be the bad cop in the relationship. I think he will be the one spoiling her.''

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in front of their close friends and family in the city of Krakow in her home country Poland back in August last year.

This is Joanna's second marriage as she was previously wed to Romain Zago. The pair were together for four years before they split in 2017 because they were struggling to make their long distance love work.