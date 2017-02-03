Joan Smalls will never forget when Riccardo Tisci bleached her eyebrows ''for the first time''.

The 28-year-old model has gushed about the 42-year-old creative director of Givenchy on social media after he announced he was leaving the fashion house after 12 years at the helm of the designer label on Thursday (02.02.17).

And the catwalk icon has reminisced about her memories of the creative mastermind, including modelling in his catwalk shows wearing the ''most challenging heels'', wearing the ''heaviest'' Couture gown yet still managing to not take a tumble.

Alongside a string of images of Joan in Givenchy campaigns and fashion shows, which were collated and put into an Instagram video, she wrote: ''To the man that bleached my brows for the first time, made me strut in the most challenging heels, to walking with the heaviest Couture gown and not falling flat on my face And the countless magical shows & campaigns, I salute you my brother, you have impacted so many lives including mine. Thank you for the unforgettable ride! Let the rest speak for itself @riccardotisci17@givenchyofficial You've made history (sic).''

And the brunette beauty has credited Riccardo as a ''true trail blazer'' and ''inspiration'', and she wishes him well for the future.

Another post read: ''Very Tisci @riccardotisci17 I'm so proud of you, you are a true trail blazer and an inspiration. Thank you for all the great shows and the incredible moments, so excited for your new journey, wherever it is #love #family (sic).''

And Naomi Campbell has also recollected moments in her career when she has been left in a ''panic'' because of Riccardo.

Alongside an image of her cuddled up the entrepreneur, which she shared on her Instagram page, she fondly recalled: ''@riccardotisci17 I remember being in a panic when you told me I had no dress for this Mens show after getting off 10 hour flight from Brazil and worried about walking on cobblestones. You were right once again #neverbeindoubt #family #gang#madeinitaly #tbt (sic).''

Despite the momentary fear, the 46-year-old catwalk icon has wished Riccardo ''more success'' for his future and has praised him for his success at Givenchy, which she has claimed he took to ''amazing heights''.

She wrote: ''@riccardotisci17 wishing you more success on your new journey and path !!! You took @givenchyofficial to amazing heights and should be proud of what you created . And now let the new life Begin #madeinitaly #family #gang@iosonomariacarlaboscono@luigiandiango @voguebrasil #tbt (sic).''