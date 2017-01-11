Joan Smalls is ''so honoured'' to star in Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The 28-year-old model has taken to social media to share an image of her from the luxury designer brand's commercial, and the catwalk icon has revealed she felt privileged she was selected to model for the fashion house.

Alongside an image of the brunette beauty in a patterned chiffon dress elegantly exiting a white convertible vehicle, which she shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''So honored to front the @michaelkors 2017 Campaign! (sic).''

And the fashion muse has admitted being the face of the commercial is a great way for her to start the New Year.

She added: ''The year is off to a good start (sic).''

However, 2016 wasn't a bad year for Joan as she was selected to wear the ''longest wings'' anyone has ''ever'' worn on the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which took place in Paris, France, last year.

Joan - who has modelled in every catwalk show for the lingerie giant since 2011 - shared a picture of her on the catwalk wearing the showstopping piece.

She captioned the post: ''So honored to wear the longest wings to EVER grace the @victoriassecret runway (PROBABLY second heaviest) #arrozquecarnehay (sic).''

Although the Puerto Rican star didn't wear the iconic Fantasy Bra this year, she has revealed she still felt ''so lucky'' she was selected to adorn the large accessory.

She said: ''Reliving this Magical moment with the Longest Wings! Omg! So lucky Momento Mágico #vsfashionshow (sic).''

And Joan has claimed this year's fashion show was a ''night to remember'', and she has thanked ''the whole crew'', as well as the fashion house, for allowing her to represent the popular brand.

Speaking previously, she said: ''A night to remember @victoriassecret Big shout out to the whole crew that makes this possible and these Angels @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer (sic).''