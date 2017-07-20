Joan Smalls has hailed Brandon Maxwell as an ''inspiration''.

The 29-year-old model stars in the Autumn/Winter 2017 womenswear campaign for the 32-year-old fashion designer's eponymous label, and the brunette beauty has credited the creative mastermind for being a ''great designer'' who encourages people to ''stay true to [their] truth''.

The catwalk icon shared images of her from the commercial, which sees her adorn a v-neck black dress and barely-there stilettos as she is sprawled across the furniture, whilst another photograph captures her up close as she frames her smiling face with her hands.

The style muse posted the pictures on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''@brandonmaxwell Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign. Aside from being a great designer you are an inspiration to stay true to your truth. Thank you handsome #love (sic).''

The fashion mogul has also shared images from the campaign on his social media site, including a short clip of the advert and still images from the commercial.

Brandon posted the same image Joan shared on his photo-sharing page, which read: '' JOAN.

Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign.

#brandonmaxwell #joansmalls (sic).''

Brandon has revealed he ''never'' planned on creating a ''traditional campaign'', but thinks the artistry is an insight into his ''world''.

Another clip read: ''Introducing the first in a series of six videos for our Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign, Starring @joansmalls

''I've never set out to do a traditional campaign. In many ways these projects begin less as a vehicle to sell the clothing and more as a therapeutic exercise to help me gain a deeper understanding of the industry within which I work, maintain some sense of self, and to stay steady on the path in search for something I know to be true. Each season's campaigns are meant to show my world through my eyes. In this instance it's the castings, the fittings, the process, the way I see it. A world where the women are cast as much for their brains, personality, and dedication as they are for their beauty. (sic).''

Brandon has thanked models Joan, Andreea Diaconu, Charlee Fraser, Lameka Fox, Maria Borges and Romee Strijd, who appear in the advert, for giving him ''strength'' to carry on when he most needed the extra boost.

His post continued: ''Our Fall/Winter 2017 campaign features six incredible women that I have had the pleasure to get to know and work with on many projects over the years. These are the women that bring our clothes to life. I think it's important to hear their stories, and to understand that they are more than just what they seem on the runway, and in a way, so are the clothes. They are garments that are meant to be lived in, and that have a purpose. In all of the clothes there is a space left for the woman. The power, the confidence, the unwavering sense of self. In their company, I am somehow able to find strength within myself at the time that I need it the most. (sic).''