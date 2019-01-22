Joan Jett has slammed the music industry as ''nasty''.

The 60-year-old music legend - who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 - has said she found the music industry ''extremely tough'' to break into as a young woman in the 1970s, and likened people's ''nasty'' attitude toward her to the mean comments spread on the Internet today.

When asked during an appearance on Australian TV show 'The Project' on Tuesday (22.01.19) what it was like trying to break into the male-dominated rock scene, she said: ''Extremely tough. Just the level of ... [people] not giving you a chance right away. Looking at you as a joke, as 'it's kinda cute'.

''And then people would get very nasty. It is like what the Internet is today, [but] people saying it to your face. You're a this, you're a that, you suck, your music's bad. It could get really nasty.''

But when the 'I Love Rock 'n Roll' hitmaker was recognised for her talents in 2015 at her induction ceremony, she was shocked to receive a standing ovation from Beatles members Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

She added: ''I walked out there and the first thing I see is Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr stand up and start a standing ovation. I'm like, 'What?!' I remember being in my bedroom having just bought 'Let It Be', it's just crazy and so surreal.''

This isn't the first time Joan has slammed the music industry lately either, as earlier this month she said she believes rock and roll has a problem with female sexuality.

She said: ''People having trouble with guys wearing makeup and stuff, girls can't play rock 'n' roll. No, girls can master the guitar, they can play rock 'n' roll.

''What you're saying it society doesn't allow women to access their sexuality in relationship to music. They have to be a certain thing, and that's it'. Once they do that, they're w****s, they're sl**s, they're d*kes.''