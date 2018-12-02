According to Dame Joan Collins, a ''little fly'' that often visits her may be the reincarnation of her late sister Jackie Collins.
Dame Joan Collins thinks a ''little fly'' that often visits her may be the reincarnation of her late sister Jackie Collins.
The 85-year-old actress has admitted that while she's still undecided about whether or not she truly believes in the concept of reincarnation, she often wonders whether the fly is her sister, who died of breast cancer in 2015.
She confessed: ''Do you believe that little flies or butterflies or something can be old souls, people that you knew? I have this little fly that comes near me all the time. It's really strange.''
Asked who she thinks the fly might be, Joan told the Observer newspaper: ''I think it might be my sister. I know that sounds weird, and I don't know whether I believe in the afterlife or not.
''My opinion is still out to lunch about that, but it is weird that wherever I go, at least two or three times a week - wherever I am, France, London, here - this little fly comes. Now maybe it's because the fruit's rotting in the kitchen!
''I don't know. But anyway...''
Although Joan and Jackie had a tense relationship at times, they were also very close for ''many years''.
In fact, Joan claims her sister ''worshipped'' her in a lot of ways.
She shared: ''You know, like sisters, we all have our problems, which the press loved to exacerbate, or exaggerate.
''But I mean, she was the closest person to me for many years and with me being the older sister she kind of worshipped me in a way.''
Jackie kept her cancer diagnosis secret from almost all of her friends and family, and Joan acknowledges that her sister's secretiveness was because she wanted to avoid ''pity''.
She explained: ''Thank God she didn't tell me. I mean, I wish she had. But she didn't want pity, and that's what happens.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Helen Shelly was once an internationally renowned Hollywood filmstar, though these days she's living in...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Bernard, a lowly stable elf responsible for cleaning the reindeer's stables is forced to travel...
All right. I withered away my youth watching The Flintstones like just about every...
"The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" is one unapologetic goofball of a movie. It makes...