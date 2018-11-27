Dame Joan Collins has got over her grief of losing sister Jackie three years ago.

The 'Dynasty' star's sibling tragically passed away just two weeks before her 78th birthday in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer, and now the 85-year-old actress has opened up about how she still remembers Jackie.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour', she said: ''I love my sister. I still have pictures.

''Whenever I'm with her daughters we reminisce about Jackie and all the wonderful times and what a great person she was... But, to use my least favourite expression, I've moved on.''

Previously, Joan has candidly spoken about the stages of grief she has gone through, including ''two or three months'' where she couldn't stop crying, before she tried to ''accept it'' and later became ''angry''.

She said in 2016: ''I miss her terribly. I have talked about it. Grief is process.

''I think I cried for two or three months then you get over it and accept it in a begrudging way. Then you get angry like why did this happen to her.''

Joan was speaking just before the first anniversary of Jackie's passing, and she revealed one thing she had been trying in an effort to help with the process of grieving.

She said: ''There's no good thing about it but the way around it is thinking of it like we are just in different places, as if she's just in LA.''

At the same time, she also promised to help her friend Sir Cliff Richard deal with the loss of his own sister Donna Goulden, who passed away in 2016.

She said: ''I miss (Jackie) every day. We were very close. Obviously it's been a tough year.

''(Cliff) is a lovely, lovely man and a good friend. We went to stay with him in Barbados last year and I've known him for over 30 years. I'm there for Cliff, I know what he's going through.''