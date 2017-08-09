Dame Joan Collins wasn't allowed to keep any costumes from 'The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas'.

The 84-year-old actress starred as Pearl Slaghoople in the Brian Levant 2000 movie, which was based on the popular cartoon series, and the screen legend admitted the set was one of the few times she was banned from taking home a wardrobe souvenir.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she said: ''I kept a few costumes from 'Decadence' and I tried to keep some from 'The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas' because they were so amazing, all made of leather, but they wouldn't let me.

''I have quite a few 'Dynasty' dresses.''

The TV and movie legend recently starred in the 2017 low-budget British movie 'The Time Of Their Lives' as Helen, a former Hollywood star who leaves her London retirement home to go to her ex-husbands funeral in France.

Collins stars alongside old friend Pauline Collins in the film, and she couldn't imagine anyone better she wanted to work with.

She said: ''I fell in love with the character of Helen and the whole concept.

''I play an actress in a retirement home who's escaped and wants to go to France to the funeral of her ex-lover, who is also the father of the child she's never seen.

''We did a lot, working 14 or 15-hour days, some six-day weeks. I'm in a lot of scenes, so is Pauline Collins - she's wonderful to work with.

''She's a wonderful actress. When the director, Roger Goldby, first sent me the script over four years ago, he said would I like to do it? I said absolutely.

''He said 'Who do you see as Priscilla?' and I said 'There's only one person who could play this role and that's Pauline Collins'.

''He said 'Do you know her?' And I said 'Well yes I do'.''