Joan Armatrading wants to play the legends slot at Glastonbury.

The 67-year-old singer/songwriter has enjoyed a glistening career spanning four decades, and recently released her 21st album, 'Not Too Far Away', and she says she'd love the chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Richie, Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton by playing the world famous festival's dedicated stage for iconic stars at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Well it's up to them, but Id love to do it. I'm sure it would be fun.

''Sometimes I am surprised that there are so many younger people in the audience at my gigs.

''When I did my album 'Into The Blues' a lot of young guys really liked that and it was great to have them come and see me. That attracted a lot of young people.''

The 'Love & Affection' hitmaker - who has played Glastonbury several times over the years, and sung at the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza two years ago - says she has no plans to retire from making music, but she will be cutting down her touring.

Asked if she has any plans to retire, she said: ''I just want to keep going as long as I can, I'm a songwriter, why would I retire?

''I can write songs lying in bed, I can keep going. I want tour as extensively, my last tour was 235 concerts and my new tour is two months, nowhere as long.

''My new tour is about the shortest tour I've ever done.

''Going forward I'd like to think I'd do the odd gig now and again, but I need to cut down the touring.

''But certainly when it comes to songwriting I will never ever stop, I'll will always write songs and release them.''

'Not Too Far Away' is out now.