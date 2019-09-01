Jo Wood ''would love'' to meet an alien and thinks she may have come from another planet herself.

The 64-year-old star believes there is life away from Earth and is convinced she has spotted UFOs a number of times over the years so would embrace a ''quick meeting'' with an other-worldly being.

She said: ''I would love to meet an alien. Lots of abductees suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, but I don't think I would be scared.

''Sometimes I think, 'Wouldn't it be nice if they zapped me up for a quick meeting?' ''

Although Jo knows she was born on Earth, she's not convinced all her roots trace back to here.

She said: ''I often stand outside my house when the weather is clear, staring at the night sky, thinking, 'Come on, show yourselves.' Even though I know I was born on this planet, I feel that maybe my ancestors, or a part of my DNA, might have come from a different one. My friend Brix calls it a 'star seed'.''

And Jo is convinced there are aliens living among humans on earth.

She told You magazine: ''I think there are lots of different types of aliens out there - from the classic 'greys' with the big heads and eyes to ones that can morph to look exactly like humans and secretly live among us. I'm sure I know a lot of aliens; there are some pretty weird people out there.

'' think that some aliens might be studying us. Others might just be visiting, like tourists - 'Let's go and have a look at that blue planet over there'.''

The former model even thinks aliens are responsible for people becoming more environmentally aware.

She said: '' I don't think that aliens have bad intentions - if they were going to harm us they would have done so long ago. If anything, I think they're watching over us, hoping that we're going to turn things around and not destroy the Earth.

''Take the recent backlash against plastic. Maybe they're putting these ideas in our heads, nudging us in the right direction, helping us to change for the better.

''If I were abducted, I'd say, 'Hi! I'm Jo, what do you need me to do?' I'd ask them how we can fix our planet.''