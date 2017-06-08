Jo Wood is selling her wedding dress in order to ''move on'' from her ex-husband Ronnie Wood.

The rock 'n' roll couple split in 2009 following 26 years of marriage after the Rolling Stones guitarist cheated on the former model with 19-year-old waitress Ekaterina Ivanova, and Jo thinks it's time she ditched ''all'' her clothes from their life together, including her beloved 1985 wedding gown.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I'm getting rid of all my clothes. Ronnie doesn't care that I'm selling the wedding dress, he doesn't care about things like that. When you keep everything from your past you can't move on.''

Jo, 61, previously insisted that she was ''over'' Ronnie, 70, and had forgiven him for his betrayal all those years ago.

She said: ''If you let things fester you become bitter and angry. You can't enjoy your life. It's better to be forgiving and happy. Ronnie is my friend. When I see him it's like, because I know him so well, I suppose it's like having your favourite pair of slippers.''

After moving on from Ekaterina, Ronnie has become a father to twin girls Gracie and Alice with his wife Sally Humphries and Jo has found happiness again with builder Paul Scarborough.

Jo also has grown up kids Jamie - her 42-year-old son with Peter Greene, who Ronnie adopted - Leah, 39, and Tyrone, 33, and nine grandchildren.