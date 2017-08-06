Jo Wood thinks Rita Ora is ''really lovely''.

The 26-year-old singer was recently romantically linked with 33-year-old art gallery owner Tyrone Wood but his mother insists the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker is too busy for a relationship, though she's hopeful they'll get together eventually.

She told OK! magazine: ''They're friends but she's so busy she doesn't have any time for herself, let alone a relationship.

''Tyrone says it's not the right time, so maybe when she's quieter. But I'd like it if they were together, I think she is really lovely.''

It was previously claimed that Rita - who has previously dated Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, Richard Hilfiger and Dave Gardner - is attracted to Tyrone and thinks he is unlike her previous boyfriends because he is not ''fame hungry'' and is a ''one-woman man''.

A source said: ''Rita likes Tyrone because, unlike some of her exes, he's a one-woman man and not fame-hungry.''

The blonde-haired beauty is also fond of Tyrone - whose father is Ronnie Wood - because of his philanthropic works, which she finds ''really attractive'' and she is hugely supportive of him and his partnerships with various charities.

The insider added: ''He does a lot of work for charity too and she finds that really attractive. And she has been really supportive of that.''

Meanwhile, Rita is set for a busy year ahead as she is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited second studio album, and is looking to buy a home in New York City where she spends an increasing amount of her time.

A source previously said: ''She is in America a lot and now feels like the right time to buy in the Big Apple.''

As well as finishing her LP, and looking to relocate to America, she has also been secretly writing a script for a film.

She explained: ''I'd love to do a film. I've been writing one like secretly. It's really early, early days obviously so my dream is to one day co-produce, co-write, do the soundtrack and just do something behind the scenes.''