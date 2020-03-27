Jo Wood has confirmed her brother died from coronavirus.

The 65-year-old former model - who was previously married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood - mourned the loss of Paul Karslake when he suddenly passed away on Sunday (22.03.20) after suffering with breathing difficulties, and has now revealed he had tested positive for the respiratory illness.

She took to Twitter on Friday (27.03.20) to share a post of her beloved brother, and wrote: ''So it was COVID that took my brothers life on Monday''

Jo also claimed the virus - which started in Wuhan, China, and is believed to have come from a wet market - originated in a lab before infecting across the globe.

She continued: ''a deadly virus that escaped from a lab and it's affected the whole world .. this can't happen again it's messed up !!! #banthisshit #timeforchange (sic)''

Before receiving test results, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' star and her family believed Paul had contracted coronavirus as his decline was ''incredibly sudden'', and the 61-year-old artist hadn't been ill prior to his death.

After a few days, the family finally got their answer as it was previously unclear what caused his death.

A statement posted on Paul's Instagram page on Monday (23.03.20) said: ''It is with deep sorrow that we have to announce Paul's sad passing this morning.

''He was taken to hospital to hospital yesterday morning with breathing problems and at present we do not know the exact cause of his passing.

''The family have also asked that you try not to go to Paul's workshop as it is shut and in this current time it is dangerous to gather with the guidelines for self isolation.

''It is however appreciated how much he was loved.

''Paul was a fantastic husband, a wonderful father, an amazing family man and an excellent friend to all. He is now at peace.''