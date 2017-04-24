Jo Wood can't live without her body oil.

The 62-year-old former model and entrepreneur - who set up her eponymous cosmetics company Jo Wood Organics in 2005 - has admitted her favourite go-to skincare product is the moisturising liquid because every time she applies it she feels it is ''doing something good'' to her.

Speaking about her beauty essentials, the television personality - who is the former wife of The Rolling Stones band member Ronnie Wood and has children Leah, 38, Tyrone, 33, and Jamie, 42, with the 69-year-old rocker - said: ''My body oil - when I put it on I know it's doing something good for me. It's all about putting the good bacteria back on to your face.''

The mogul has revealed she became so concerned about what products she was using and the impact they may have on her face, after she was told the items you put on your face are believed to be absorbed into the blood stream quicker than ingesting it.

She explained: ''It was a progression, because someone told me that everything you put on your skin goes straight into your blood stream, quicker than if you eat it, so I started freaking out.

''Then my brother bought me a book called 'The Fragrant Pharmacy', teaching me how to make different perfumes with essential oils.''

And the star has admitted if she is to go out she will pump her body with ''good stuff'', including natural vitamins, and see a naturopath to help her cleanser her body.

She told OK! magazine: ''But I look after myself. If I do go out and have a drink. I make sure I put really good stuff in my system the next day. I go to a naturopath and I take a handful of natural pills every day.''