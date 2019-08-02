Jo Wood believes she was an Egyptian queen in a past life.

The 64-year-old model spoke to paranormal expert Janine Regan-Sinclair for a recent episode of her podcast 'Alien Nation with Jo Wood' and was thrilled when Janine told her that she was Egyptian royalty in a previous life.

Janine told Jo: ''I can basically pick up on your past lives and communicate with your soul, it's all stuff that's in your energy field really. I'm just super sensitive.

''I'm definitely seeing you in Egypt, I'm seeing you then with one of those head regalia things like the Pharaohs had. You've got two jackals with you and you've got two children with you, a boy and a girl. They're about 10 or 11 years old. There's lots of wealth around you Jo. That's the thing that's jumping out at me the most.''

Jo was thrilled and said: ''Wow I've always loved Egypt. I'm absolutely fascinated by Egypt. I watch every show I can about Egypt.''

Jo also revealed that she believes in aliens and has spotted UFOs on more than one occasion.

She said: ''I've seen orbs which came up to the side of the plane when we were flying over South America. Me and my son saw them. And then I saw a great UFO in South America too, in Brazil. I saw it fly to the side and then fly off. It was so clear it couldn't have been anything else. I've always known there was more out there. When I was younger I used to say, 'what's going on on those other planets? There must be more out there'.''