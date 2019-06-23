Jo Whiley is ''obsessed'' with her garden.

The 53-year-old radio presenter spends her evenings on air as the host of her BBC Radio 2 show, and has said that when she's not working, she likes to spend time tending to her garden.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with my garden. My BBC Radio 2 evening show airs from Monday to Thursdays, so I spend the mornings either mowing the lawn, organising my flowers, or scoping out gardening goodies.''

Jo is also currently training for a triathlon with her husband Steve Morton, so she now allocates time in her day to hit the gym.

She added: ''Steve and I are also training for a triathlon, so we'll go for a long run or head to the gym at noon. Post-workout I'll have a banana and get ready for work. After cleansing my face, I'll apply serum, moisturiser and foundation. My eyebrows are non-existent so I'll pain them on and finish off with mascara.''

The blonde beauty lives out in the countryside so commutes to work on the train, where she consumes ''all'' of her meals.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she said: ''I consume all of my meals on trains. We live in the countryside in Buckinghamshire, so I'm constantly travelling to London. On my way to work at 2pm, I'll grab a salad or a wrap and eat it on the train. The journey only takes half an hour so I'll listen to the music that we'll be playing on the show and make notes for the chatty bits in between.''

Meanwhile, Jo's love for gardening recently landed her in hot water when she decided to step out in just her underwear, only to be greeted by a delivery driver.

She said: ''I couldn't be bothered to put on a bikini because really, what's the difference between a bikini and a bra and pants? I did have gardening gloves on and I had a trowel and nothing else.

''I spotted this driver who was obviously completely lost and didn't know where he was supposed to be taking a package so we had a very embarrassing exchange!''