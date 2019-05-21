Jo Whiley was caught gardening in her underwear by a delivery driver.

The 53-year-old BBC radio DJ had a very ''embarrassing exchange'' when the lost driver wandered into her garden to find her wearing gloves teamed with just her bra and panties.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, she said: ''I couldn't be bothered to put on a bikini because really, what's the difference between a bikini and a bra and pants? I did have gardening gloves on and I had a trowel and nothing else.

''I spotted this driver who was obviously completely lost and didn't know where he was supposed to be taking a package so we had a very embarrassing exchange!''

Jo previously revealed that she enjoys tending to her bushes and plants in just her bra because she loves feeling ''unfettered'' when ''working in the sunshine''.

She said: ''I just love the escape of gardening, being out there on my own, and the satisfaction when you've transformed one area. The pride is a great feeling. No part of it is a chore for me. I really enjoy weeding. I had a whole day recently attacking ground elder in a corner where it's rife. Great time. Mentally it's so cathartic. When I know it's a gardening day, I wake up so excited.

''Rain or shine makes no difference. I've had as many great gardening days in Wellingtons and a mac as I've had really nice days in a bra and shorts.

''My mum always used to garden in a bra, and now I can really understand why. It's so good to feel unfettered and just work in the sunshine ... I don't have a particular gardening bra.''

