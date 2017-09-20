JLS are poised to make a comeback next year to celebrate a decade since the band was formed.

The 'Everybody in Love' group - made up of Aston Merrygold, Ortise Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - finished 'The X Factor' as runners up in 2008, before splitting up five years later, but a reunion is now on the cards to mark the milestone.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, JB said: ''We've always said it's on the cards, we're very good friends and we support each other in everything we do.

''I think 2018 is a good date to aim for, maybe! But it has to happen at the right time in our lifestyles because you have to give so much to it. If we're going to do it we've got to do it properly.''

It comes after Marvin recently hinted they make get back together to release some new content, though they had spoken about it yet.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''We haven't spoken about it. But never say never. It's way too soon for any conversation about that. Everyone's enjoying their individual time, doing their own thing.''

The hunk - who has two children Alaia-Mai, four and Valentina, four, with his wife Rochelle Humes - still keeps in touch with the group and has a Whatsapp group with them.

He explained: ''We still speak. We have one Whatsapp group with the Mrs and one without.''

JB is now a turkey farmer, Marvin is a radio DJ, Aston launched a solo career and is currently competing on BBC celebrity dance contest 'Strictly Come Dancing', while Ortise is said to be working on his debut solo album.