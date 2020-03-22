JLS insist their reunion won't be a ''flash in the pan''.

The 'Everybody in Love' hitmakers - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams - are preparing to go out on the road to mark 10 years since they first found fame and they have promised there will be new music after the tour if they deem it the ''right thing£ for them.

J.B. told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''There are new things on the list to accomplish.

''If the appetite for new music is there, we want to deliver, but it has to be the right thing for us.

''For anyone who thinks it's going to be a flash-in-the-pan journey, I'd say buckle up. The sky is the limit.''

The quartet all have children and though they are excited about the tour, they admitted they are expecting it will be difficult to be away from their families.

Marvin said: ''It'll be mixed emotions. I'll have the time of my life on the road but I'll miss my family because those girls mean the world to me.''

Aston added: ''But the juggle is more than worth it. I get the best of both worlds - living a real life and getting to do my dream job.''

Marvin previously admitted he had been waiting four years for the reunion.

He said: ''It's lovely to be back here with my brothers. It's something I've been waiting for for a long time.

''Four years ago I tried to make this happen. I was on the phone to the guys like, 'Come on guys, let's just get back together, we should have never broke up. You're telling me that our heart won't beat again?'

''I remember taking Oritse for a dodgy little sushi around the corner from here and I was like, 'Rish, come on bruv, let's make this happen.'''

But Ortise wasn't ready to return to the band at the time, admitting he broke Marvin's heart with his decision.

Marvin added: ''He was like, 'Nope, we're not doing it!' ''