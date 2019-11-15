JLS are ready to reunite.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - who shot to fame after coming second on 'The X Factor' in 2008 - are in talks to go out on the road for a tour of both their classic hits after Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams decided the time was ''finally right'' to end their six-year break.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals.

''They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time.

''They have the best memories from their JLS days and are champing at the bit to give ­something back to their fans.''

And if the tour proves to be successful, the band may decide to make their reunion permanent and record some new material.

The insider added: ''But it if it really takes off for them it could fully relaunch the band.''

Since going their separate ways, both Aston - who competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and Oritse have released solo material, while Marvin has carved out a successful presenting career on TV and radio, and J.B. has fronted children's programmes for the BBC based on his own work as a farmer.

The news comes just a few weeks after Aston claimed there was no plans for a reunion between the 'Everybody in Love' hitmakers.

Asked if they plan to reunite, he said: ''We're getting on a bit now! There are no plans for it, but as soon as that conversation happens - if it ever does - then our fans will be first to know.''

But the quartet are still in regular contact.