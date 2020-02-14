JLS have added a second London date to their 'Beat Again 2020' reunion tour.

The chart-topping boy band - which features Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - announced earlier this week they are reforming for a reunion tour, seven years after they split in 2013, and they have now decided to add a second London date to the end of their 16-date tour.

JLS were already due to play at the O2 Arena on December 1 this year, and after playing a show in Nottingham on December 2, they will head back down to the capital again on December 3 to once again headline the O2 venue.

Speaking about their reunion, the band said: ''We are so excited to be working together as a group again. We've always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans. Even though it's been seven years, you can be sure that it's going to be as high energy as ever.''

The award-winning boy band - who formed in 2007 - are due to embark on their 'Beat Again' tour of the UK and Ireland in November, starting at the 3Arena in Dublin, and the newly added London show will now mark the final performance.

News of the tour was first announced this week in a tweet posted by the official JLS Twitter account, which read: ''IT'S TIME!! Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all!

''Register for pre-sale access before Tues 18th 3pm: https://smarturl.it/BeatAgainPreSale...

''General sale starts Fri 21st at 9am! (sic)''

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale on February 18 at 3pm before general sale starts on February 21 at 9am, and are available at both www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

JLS' 'Beat Again 2020' tour dates:

NOV

12 - Dublin - 3Arena

13 - Belfast - SSE Arena

15 - Brighton - Centre

16 - Bournemouth - International Centre

18 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

19 - Hull - Bonus Arena

20 - Sheffield - Flydsa Arena

21 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

25 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

26 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

27 - Manchester - Arena

28 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

30 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

DEC

01 - London - The O2 Arena

02 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

03 - London - The O2 Arena