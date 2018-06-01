Best-selling author Jk Rowling has revealed she's started work on the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.
Jk Rowling has started work on the third instalment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.
The best-selling author wrote the 2016 film 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them', and with the second movie in the series due out later this year, Rowling has revealed she's already busily working away on another film.
In a Q&A on her own website, Rowling shared: ''I've just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, 'Lethal White', and I'm now writing the screenplay for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.''
Despite being best known for her 'Harry Potter' work, Rowling also writes crime stories under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
During the interview, the acclaimed author spoke in detail about her role with the franchise, revealing that she's most influential during the early stages of the creative process.
She said: ''Warner Bros. and David Yates, the director, have always let me have my say, though not necessarily the final word.
''That's true of all the producers, of whom I'm only one: our input is taken seriously but it is very much a collaborative effort. The director is ultimately responsible for everything that's seen on the screen.''
Meanwhile, Eddie Redmayne - who stars as Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise - previously admitted to stealing some ideas from the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who appeared in the 'Harry Potter' series.
Asked whether he rewatched the 'Potter' films ahead of starring in the prequels, the Academy Award-winning star explained: ''I didn't. They are always on. I did watch moments, like the wand stuff. There is a sense that every actor is like, 'One day, I'll get my wand moment.'
''I got my wand moment, and I got stage fright. I got awkward. I didn't know what to do with it. In the end, I watched Dan Radcliffe, Ralph Fiennes, and Emma Watson. I definitely stole, and thieved.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The eight-part saga comes to a close with an action-packed finale that neatly ties up...
Cranking up the action and emotion, JK Rowling's Harry Potter saga moves into the first...