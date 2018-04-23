Jk Rowling thinks it would be ''lazy'' to turn 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' into a movie.

The 52-year-old novelist's work inspired the play by Jack Thorne and John Tiffany - but, at the moment, Rowling doesn't have any plans to turn it into a film.

She shared: '''Cursed Child' was written for the stage and I love it on the stage.

''It's a theatrical experience. To be honest, I think it would be quite a lazy thing to do to put it on screen.''

The play made its debut at the Palace Theatre in London, and has since moved to the Lyric Theater in New York City.

Rowling admitted that finding a venue suitable for the production was a challenge.

She told SYFY WIRE: ''One of the biggest challenges was finding a theatre that could [be conducive to the production].

''It's an intricate production, there were certain technical demands, there's a lot of magic happening on stage, so we needed to find the right space and the Lyric was, I think, [producer] Sonia Friedman said to me, 'It's been an unloved theatre and it's a big theatre and I'm not sure it will work for us.'

''[But] we took on the project of renovating the theatre to make the play work, which was massive, so that was a huge challenge, we tend not to make life easy for ourselves.''

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe - who starred as Harry in the original movie series - has insisted he's not made a conscious effort to ''distance'' himself from the franchise.

The 28-year-old actor has appeared in some unusual roles since 2011's 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2', but he claimed it hasn't been part of his ''master plan''.

He said: ''There's nothing more exciting to me when I read a script than originality. That's all it's governed by; there's no master plan to distance myself from Potter with every role.''