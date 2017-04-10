J.K. Rowling was ''delighted'' by the success of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' at the Olivier Awards on Sunday (09.04.17).

The two-part play - a follow-up to Rowling's 'Harry Potter' books - won in nine of the 11 categories it was nominated in at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall, and the author is understandably thrilled by the success of the production.

Rowling, who wasn't able to attend the awards in person, wrote on Twitter: ''I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team. Wish I could have been there. Thank you.''

'Cursed Child' won Best New Play, Best Actor (Jamie Parker), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Boyle), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Noma Dumezweni) and Best Director (John Tiffany) at the annual awards ceremony in London.

The widely acclaimed production also won in the Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Set Design categories.

But despite the success of the production, J.K. previously ruled out a 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' movie trilogy.

Amid rumours she was planning to turn her London stage show - which is set 19 years after the events of the final 'Harry Potter' film - into a movie franchise, J.K. took to Twitter in January to insist it will not happen.

The author wrote: ''I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy (sic).''

But Jim Hill, who first speculated about the trilogy, said his sources at Warner Bros suggested the studio is considering making the movies.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''I have great respect for J.K. Rowling. So I'm not going to dispute what she posted earlier today. But my source on his story is on the Warner Bros. side of the fence. And (though I'm not looking to stir up a hornet's nest here) WB doesn't always keep JK in the loop when it comes to things that it's thinking of doing with the Harry Potter franchise. (sic)''