J.K. Rowling says bringing Hogwarts back to screens in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' was ''beautiful''.
The 53-year-old author created the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry in her hugely popular 'Harry Potter' book series, and after the success of the subsequent movies spawned a prequel series called 'Fantastic Beasts', J.K. was thrilled to be able to bring back the iconic fictional school.
Hogwarts wasn't featured in the first 'Fantastic Beasts' movie in 2016, but as the upcoming sequel sees the introduction Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, J.K. says it was ''important'' to showcase the school.
Speaking at the UK premiere of the movie at London's Leicester Square on Tuesday (13.11.18), the writer said: ''We had to go to Hogwarts, because that's where Dumbledore is and he's kind of important in the 'Fantastic Beasts' story, so yeah we had to go back there. I wasn't sorry to go back, it was beautiful.''
The young Dumbledore - who was played by Richard Harris in the first two 'Harry Potter' movies, before he passed away and was replaced by Michael Gambon - is played by Jude Law in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series, and J.K. claims she's let him in on some secrets about the wizard's past.
When asked about Jude's portrayal of Dumbledore, J.K. said: ''He's extraordinary. I couldn't have wished for better, he's amazing. I told Jude more than anyone knows except me. Jude knows a lot now.''
And the author is equally as thrilled about the continued support the franchise has, as hundreds of fans turned up to the premiere wearing the robes of the Hogwarts houses made famous in the movies.
Speaking about the fan reaction to the movie, she said: ''It's amazing. Seeing everyone wearing their Hogwarts colours after all these years, it's an amazing thing. I love it.''
