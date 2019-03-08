Taraji P. Henson has revealed she dreams of playing a ''wizard'' or a ''warlock'' on the big screen because she is such a big fan of the 'Harry Potter' movies.
Taraji P. Henson would love a role in a 'Harry Potter' movie.
The 48-year-old actress is a huge fan of J.K. Rowling's magical characters and dreams of playing a ''wizard'' or a ''warlock'' on the big screen.
The 'Harry Potter' film series - which starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular Hogwarts student - ended in 2011 but since then Rowling has created the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise with the movies set way before Harry was born.
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Henson said: ''I wanna play a wizard! A warlock! Put make-up on me. Make me a long-nosed witch, some 'Harry Potter' fantasy thing.''
Insisting she's also keen to enter the superhero and sci-fi genres, she added: ''Take me out of my body. Make me fly. Put me in a muscle suit, a mask, put me in a - I don't know - a fat suit. I'll play Jabba the Hutt. I'll play anything!''
Henson is best known for playing Cookie Lyon in the hit Fox drama series 'Empire' and drama roles such as 2016's Oscar-nominated 'Hidden Figures'.
The star thins she hasn't been offered a variety of different types of roles because Hollywood hasn't yet fully grasped her talents.
She said: ''I don't think Hollywood quite knew what to do with me. They didn't grasp my talent. I'm like a musician. Give me the sheet music and I'll play you anything.''
