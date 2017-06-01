'Harry Potter' fans working on an origin film for Voldemort have been given a boost after Warner Bros. approved of their plans.

Tryangle Films initially turned to Kickstarter to fund 'Voldemort: Origins of the Heir', but the campaign was shut down by the production company, leading to uncertainty until a trailer for the unofficial movie debuted earlier this week.

It's already hit millions of views on YouTube, and the filmmakers have confirmed that they reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to release their own take on Tom Marvolo Riddle's transformation from Hogwarts school boy to the dark wizard depicted by Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Potter movie series.

Speaking to Polygon, director Gianmaria Pezzato explained: ''We had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros. who contacted us during the period of the crowdfunding campaign.

''The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a nonprofit way, obviously.''

It seems that the movie giants have allowed the fans to finish the project as it will be released for free online, rather than making them money.

On the concept itself, Pezzato has said: ''There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: The rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.''

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling confirmed this week that she has finished writing the script for the sequel to 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them'.

Responding to an over excited fan on Twitter, the author and creator of Harry's wizard world gave a tongue in cheek reply: ''Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN [sic]''