'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' will open on Broadway next year.

The critically acclaimed two-part play - which is a follow-up to J.K. Rowling's hugely successful 'Harry Potter' novel and movie series - will make its US debut in the famous theatre district of New York in April 2018, when it opens at the Lyric Theatre.

As of the time of writing, preview performances, casting, and other details are not available, but it is believed that John Tiffany will remain as the production's director when the play moves overseas.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale later this year, though it is unclear as of yet how long the play will remain at the Lyric Theatre - which is set to undergo major refurbishment prior to the show's opening night on April 22.

The play has been a phenomenal success in London's West End, and recently picked up a whopping nine Oliver Awards at the glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

'Cursed Child' won Best New Play, Best Actor (Jamie Parker), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Boyle), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Noma Dumezweni) and Best Director (John Tiffany) at the annual awards ceremony in London.

The widely acclaimed production also won in the Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Set Design categories.

Rowling, who wasn't able to attend the awards in person, wrote on Twitter at the time: ''I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team. Wish I could have been there. Thank you.''

Despite the success of the production, J.K. previously ruled out a 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' movie trilogy.

Amid rumours she was planning to turn her stage show - which is set 19 years after the events of the final 'Harry Potter' story - into a movie franchise, J.K. took to Twitter in January to insist it will not happen.

The author wrote: ''I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy (sic).''