General Leia Organa will have an important role in 'The Rise of Skywalker', despite appearing posthumously due to the death of actress Carrie Fisher.
General Leia Organa has an important role in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', according to director J.J. Abrams.
The iconic character - known as Princess Leia in the original trilogy - appears in the final sequel despite the death of actress Carrie Fisher in 2016 with Abrams using unused footage and scenes of Carrie from 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.
Abrams insists that Leia has an essential part to play in his story, rather than being included for sentimental reasons.
He told Cinemablend: ''Clearly we would have done other things had Carrie, been around, but I will say despite her not being with us anymore, her presence in the movie is not inconsequential.
''She's not being 'added in' so that she's in the movie. And I would say that her story, her role, the importance of Leia, I would argue is as profound as what you're saying even though she wasn't here.''
Abrams, 53, felt it was impossible to tell his story without Leia - who is Luke Skywalker's sister and the mother of Dark Side villain Kylo Ren - and he knew that he ''would never'' recast the role.
The director explained: ''There was no way, as I've said before, to tell the story without Leia. She's too important. It's Skywalker saga. She is the living Skywalker in our story.
''You don't want to start the story and say something happened to her in between movies. It didn't feel right. We'd never recast it. A digital Leia wouldn't work. There was no way to do it.''
Abrams was left a conundrum by 'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson who chose not to kill off Leia in his movie, despite the fact that Carrie had passed away in real life, but he quickly realised his previous film would allow him to weave the iconic character into the end of the Skywalker saga.
He said: ''When we looked at the footage from 'The Force Awakens', which I was obviously very familiar with, and realised we had a number of scenes we could use and write scenes around, it was suddenly like, 'Oh my God, we could tell the story with Leia in the film.'''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
J.J. Abrams, the director of the forthcoming 'Star Wars: Episode VII', speaks from the movie...
After his successful re-imagining of the Star Trek universe four years ago, Abrams dives even...
Against a backdrop of an almighty action sequence from the new 'Star Trek' movie 'Star...