According to Jj Abrams, he would have made 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' ''differently'' to Rian Johnson.
The 53-year-old filmmaker - who is helming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' - has returned to the money-spinning franchise, and has admitted he would have approached 'The Last Jedi' in a different way to Rian.
Speaking to Empire, JJ - who previously directed 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - explained: ''I never found myself trying to repair anything.
''If I had done 'VIII', I would have done things differently, just as Rian would have done things differently if he had done 'VII'. But having worked on television series, I was accustomed to creating stories and characters that then were run by other people.
''If you're willing to walk away from the thing that you created and you believe it's in trustworthy hands, you have to accept that some of the decisions being made are not gonna be the same that you would make. And if you come back into it, you have to honour what's been done.''
JJ's comments come shortly after Bob Iger admitted Disney rushed itself with 'Star Wars'.
The media giant bought Lucasfilm in 2012 - but Iger, the Disney CEO, confessed to releasing too much 'Star Wars' content in too short a period of time.
He explained: ''I just think that we might've put a little bit too much in the marketplace too fast.''
