J.J. Abrams has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures for 'The Pinkerton'.

The filmmaker's Bad Robot production company is collaborating with the studio on developing Daniel Casey's supernatural thriller script for the big screen.

Although the logline is being kept under wraps, the Pinkerton National Detective agency - established by Allan Pinkerton in the US back in 1850 - were a private security guard and detective agency.

Its founder claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate then-president-elect Abraham Lincoln, who went onto hire his agents for his personal security.

According to Variety, the upcoming film - described as a supernatural revenge-western hybrid - will be the first original project for Bad Robot as part of a five year deal signed with WarnerMedia in September last year.

Casey has also penned the script for Universal's upcoming 'Fast and Furious' sequel 'F9', and has previously collaborated with Abrams on '10 Cloverfield Lane' while also being credited on the likes of 'Kin' and 'Leo From Toledo'.

Meanwhile, Abrams recently received high praise from Harrison Ford as he admitted the director was the driving force behind his return for 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' after his character Han Solo had died in 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.

The 77-year-old actor recently said: ''When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!'

''He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn't written anything at that time. But he said, 'This is going to be great.' So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you'd probably do it too. He's a very persuasive guy.''