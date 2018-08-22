Jj Abrams is launching his own music label.

The Hollywood director and producer - who has his own production company Bad Robot - is launching his own music label, Loud Robot, in collaboration with Capitol Music Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Capitol will provide the funding for the new indie label, Bad Robot will have the option of using its music for its movies, TV shows and games.

The new label will recruit both emerging and established artists.

McKee Floyd and Nicky Berger have been signed up as co-managers and they will work with Charles Scott, who is the head of Bad Robot's music division.

This is JJ's latest attempt to branch out from movies and TV, after he launched a games division in June.

The company joined forces with Tencent, the Chinese media giant, to form Bad Robot Games, with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as a minority investor.

Speaking about the company - which is headed up by Dave Baronoff - JJ said: ''I'm a massive games fan, and increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in. Now we are doubling down on our commitment to the space with a unique co-development approach to game making that allows us to focus on what we do best, and hopefully be a meaningful multiplier to our developer partners. Dave's creativity, deep passion and skillful leadership will be incredibly valuable as we harness our partner Tencent's expertise, experience and reach to bring our games to audiences around the world.''