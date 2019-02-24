J.J. Abrams wants 'Star Wars' fans to be ''satisfied'' with 'Episode IX'.

The 52-year-old director - who has helmed the much-anticipated sci-fi movie after previously being behind the camera for 'Episode VII - The Force Awakens - is excited for the franchise's passionate fan base to see the highly anticipated third installment in the sequel trilogy, and he hopes it lives up to expectations.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I really can't wait for you to see it. There are a lot of words that we all hope that you feel, and obviously the biggest most important one is 'satisfied.' ''

The movie recently officially wrapped filming, and Abrams admitted it was ''emotional'' on set as the team finished work on the saga's story.

He added: ''It was actually a pretty emotional thing, the cast and crew just did an unbelievable job, and I just cannot wait for you to see what we've got going for you.''

The film is the third installment of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, following 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', and is slated for release in December 2019.

Meanwhile, J.J. previously revealed he was determined to include the late Carrie Fisher - who played Princess Leia - in the upcoming movie.

The actress passed away in December 2016, but the director was still desperate to include Leia in the final chapter of the trilogy.

He shared: ''Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without [Carrie] eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

''With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII'.''