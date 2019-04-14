J.J. Abrams consulted George Lucas before writing 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

The acclaimed filmmaker - who has also directed the much-anticipated sci-fi movie - has revealed he discussed his ideas and ambitions for the project with the 'Star Wars' creator.

Speaking to IGN, J.J. explained: ''This movie had a very, very specific challenge, which was to take eight films and give an ending to three trilogies, and so we had to look at, what is the bigger story? We had conversations amongst ourselves, we met with George Lucas before writing the script.

''These were things that were in real, not debate, but looking at the vastness of the story and trying to figure out, what is the way to conclude this? But it has to work on its own as a movie, it has to be its own thing, it has to be surprising and funny and you have to understand it.''

Earlier this month, J.J. admitted he felt emotional when he was asked to direct 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

The filmmaker - who directed 2015's 'The Force Awakens' - was brought on to the project to replace Colin Trevorrow in September 2017 and J.J. jumped at the chance to complete the trilogy, which also includes 'The Last Jedi'.

He shared: ''When Kathy [Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy] called and asked if I'd be interested in coming aboard this movie, I was surprised by how emotional I felt about it. I didn't expect to feel the way I did, and the opportunity to finish the story we started was something I couldn't resist.''