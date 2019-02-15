Acclaimed director J.J. Abrams has announced that filming has wrapped on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.
The 52-year-old director - who has helmed the much-anticipated sci-fi movie - has taken to Twitter to confirm that he's finished shooting the upcoming movie, posting a behind-the-scenes photograph of the main cast sharing a hug on set.
Alongside a shot of John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac embracing each other, J.J. wrote: ''It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I'm forever indebted to you all. (sic)''
The film is the third instalment of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, following 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', and is slated for release in December 2019.
Meanwhile, J.J. previously revealed he was determined to include the late Carrie Fisher - who played Princess Leia - in the upcoming movie.
The actress passed away in December 2016, but the director was still desperate to include Leia in the final chapter of the trilogy.
He shared: ''Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without [Carrie] eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.
''With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII'.''
