J.J. Abrams has slammed producer Harvey Weinstein, calling him a ''monster'' after he was accused of sexually assaulting a number of women over three decades.
J.J. Abrams has branded Harvey Weinstein a ''monster'' after he was accused of sexually assaulting a number of women over a 30 year period.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' director has slammed the 65-year-old producer and called his alleged ''abuse'' of power ''viciously repulsive''.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the 15th annual Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles, Abrams said: ''Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is. I don't think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He's a monster. There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters.''
Since the allegations came to light, Weinstein has found himself fired from his business, The Weinstein Company, by his own brother Bob and he has had his membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked. He will also be stripped of his French Legion of Honour.
Actress Rose McGowan has alleged she was raped by the producer, leaving her ''blacklisted'' by Hollywood.
She said previously: ''I didn't want his name next to mine in my obituary; his name doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as mine when I'm dead ... They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something ... but only like internally, you know.''
Weinstein - who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex - insists he is ''trying his best'' to get ''help'' and is hoping he will get a ''second chance''.
He said recently: ''Guys I'm not doing OK but I'm trying I've got to get help. I'm hanging in - I'm trying my best.''
Following the allegations made by a number of actresses, Weinstein's wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman - with whom he shares kids, India, seven, and Dashiell, four - has decided to leave him.
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
J.J. Abrams, the director of the forthcoming 'Star Wars: Episode VII', speaks from the movie...
After his successful re-imagining of the Star Trek universe four years ago, Abrams dives even...
Against a backdrop of an almighty action sequence from the new 'Star Trek' movie 'Star...