J.J. Abrams thought the Golden Globes tribute to the late Carrie Fisher was ''beautiful'' as he praised the actress for her ''wisdom, wit and heart''.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' director gushed about the late actress - who passed away on December 27 at the age of 60 - as he attended the HBO Post Golden Globes party on Sunday evening (08.01.17).
Speaking to reporters at the event, he said: ''It was beautiful and not long enough.
''She was extraordinary and it's impossible to to really quantify the impact she had on not just legions of movies and books, but also her friends. The wisdom, the wit, the heart. She was like no other, so she's deeply missed.''
It comes after J.J. Abrams penned a tribute to the 'Star Wars' actress, who he described as ''beautiful, tough and wonderful''.
In a handwritten note posted on his Twitter account soon after her tragic death, he shared: ''You didn't need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.''
And Carrie's half sister Joely Fisher also attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night in memory of Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away a day after her daughter.
She shared: ''I think about their unparalleled and incomparable careers [when I see tributes like this]. The Globes are honouring best of performances of the year, and the best in life. I'm proud, and sad, and feeling the same sort of chasm on the planet that everybody else is. I decided to make it out of my house today to [honour] my girls. I'm gonna go celebrate the ladies. I think we're all super-proud.''
