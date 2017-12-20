Jimmy Page has revealed unheard Led Zeppelin songs will be released in 2018.

The 73-year-old guitar legend and his bandmates - Robert Plant and John Paul Jones - mark their 50th anniversary next year, and the 'Stairway to Heaven' star has teased that they will be giving their fans lots of ''surprises'', including never-heard-before tracks.

In a video posted on the Academy of Achievement website, Page said: ''There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that. Next year will be the 50th year, so there's all manner of surprises coming out.''

It follows the 'Whole Lotta Love' rockers releasing unheard material on 'The Complete BBC sessions', a re-mastering of their original 'BBC Sessions' 1997 record, which included eight unreleased recordings, three of which were from a lost session in 1969.

A third disc on the updated album, which was re-mastered with supervision from Page, features the trio of forgotten tunes, 'I Can't Quit You Baby', 'You Shook Me' and the only recorded performance of 'Sunshine Woman'.

Page said previously: '''The BBC Sessions' show in graphic detail just how organic the group was.

''Led Zeppelin was a band that would change things around substantially each time it played ... We were becoming tighter and tighter, to the point of telepathy.''

Robert said: ''The whole thing was very quaint: the politeness of the audience, the technicians fumbling about, proper hallowed low-key introductions.

''Like there was some sort of holy moment about to occur.''

The album also featured previously unreleased versions of songs 'Communication Breakdown' and 'What Is And What Should Never Be'.

Led Zeppelin formed in 1968 and were joined by the late John Bonham on drums until his death in 1980.