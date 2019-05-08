A documentary on Led Zeppelin is in the works.

The as-yet-untitled project is now in post production, and traces the journeys of the four members - Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and the late John Bonham - through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 for a rehearsal that will change the future of rock, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocks The Beatles off the top of the charts.

The documentary has been directed by Bernard MacMahon - who helmed the 2017 music documentary 'American Epic' - and celebrates the 'Stairway to Heaven' hitmakers on their 50th anniversary.

Speaking in a press release about the movie, Jimmy Page said: ''When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is 'American Epic', I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.''

Whilst Robert Plant added: ''Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in 'American Epic' inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.''

And John Paul Jones said: ''The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.''

The documentary features brand new interviews of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham, and never before seen archive film and photographs.

The film will be the first Led Zeppelin story told through the words of the members themselves, and is the first and only time the band have participated in a documentary in their 50 year career.

As of the time of writing, the film is yet to have a firm release date.