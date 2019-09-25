Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has revealed talks are underway for a feature film about the career of the 'Stairway to Heaven' band.
Jimmy Page confirms talks are underway for a Led Zeppelin movie.
The 75-year-old guitarist has revealed there are ''always'' discussions regarding a potential big screen project focused on the 'Whole Lotta Love' rockers, and a film based on their career could become a reality.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Sebastian Shakespeare: ''It's been discussed. There are always people trying to make money out of Led Zeppelin. In Siberia and LA, there's probably a meeting going on right now.''
However, the rock 'n' roll legend - who completed the lineup with Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and the late John Bonham - insisted he isn't all that enthusiastic about the potential feature film as he insisted the iconic band's music tells fans everything they need to know about their story.
He added: ''What would I want to do a film for? Listen to the albums -- it's all on there.''
Jimmy's comments come after Sir Tom Jones revealed he was also in talks for a movie about his life as studio bosses look to turn his story into the next big music blockbuster.
He recently said: ''They're talking about doing a film about my life and they're trying to find out who would play me.''
Although the 79-year-old crooner is flattered by the idea, he admitted he has reservations about the musical aspects of the project.
He added: ''I hope they find a Welsh actor to play me and not a singer. They should leave the singing to me - that's all I ask.''
Meanwhile, earlier this year Sir Rod Stewart admitted he would love to have a biopic made about his own life after hearing about his pal Sir Elton John getting the big screen treatment with hit movie 'Rocketman'.
He said: ''I haven't seen the Elton John biopic, but I'd love one of me.''
