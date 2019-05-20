Jimmy Page says Led Zeppelin's music has stood the test of time because their back catalogue is ''extremely dynamic''.

A new movie from the iconic 'Whole Lotta Love' group is in the works by director Bernard MacMahon - who helmed the 2017 music documentary 'American Epic' - and celebrates the 'Stairway to Heaven' hitmakers on their 50th anniversary, and the band's guitarist and co-founder has opened up on the ''great legacy'' they've left behind.

Page told website Movie TV Tech Geeks: ''It approaches so many different styles and moods and it's very passionate.

''And it also very gentle. And it's very hard. And it's extremely dynamic.

''If anybody wants to be playing the guitar, the harmonica, the drums, the bass, the keyboards - well, it's all there.

''And it's organic music where everyone is playing together.

''I think it's a great legacy to have produced, to be honest.''

The as-yet-untitled project is now in post production, and traces the journeys of the four members - Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and the late John Bonham - through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 for a rehearsal that will change the future of rock, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocks The Beatles off the top of the charts.

Speaking in a press release about the film, Page said: ''When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is 'American Epic', I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.''

Whilst frontman Plant added: ''Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in 'American Epic' inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.''

And bassist-and-keybordist Jones said: ''The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.''

The documentary features brand new interviews of the three surviving members as well as rare archival interviews with the late Bonham, and never before seen archive film and photographs.

The film will be the first Led Zeppelin story told through the words of the members themselves, and is the first and only time the band have participated in a documentary in their 50-year career.

As of the time of writing, the film is yet to have a firm release date.