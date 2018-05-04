Jimmy Kimmel will voice Batman in the 'Teen Titans Go!' movie.

The 50-year-old talk show host is set to take on the role of the dark knight in the upcoming animated movie surrounding the group of DC Comics characters that originated in the 'New Teen Titans' comic book series, and were adapted for television for the Cartoon Network shows 'Teen Titans', and 'Teen Titans Go!'.

'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' follows the Titans - led by Batman's sidekick Robin, alongside Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg - as they embark on a quest to be given their own superhero movie, after learning that the likes of Superman, Batman, and Aquaman have all made it onto the big screen.

Jimmy announced his role as Batman in a tweet posted earlier this week, in which he took a sly dig at fellow actor Will Arnett, who voiced the role in the 'LEGO Batman' movie.

He wrote: ''Dear @ArnettWill, there's a new #Batman in town (me) and you are what the kids call OLD NEWS... @TeenTitansMovie #TeenTitansGOMovie (sic)''

Will actually has a role in the movie already, but instead of voicing Batman, he'll be playing the part of Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke, who is the villain of the movie and is a parody of Deadpool and his alter-ego Wade Wilson.

The main characters will be voiced by their voice actors on the television series, with Scott Menville voicing Robin, Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hyden Welch as Starfire.

Meanwhile, Kristen Bell will voice a filmmaker named Jade Wilson - who will likely be a relation of Will's Slade - alongside Nicolas Cage as Superman, singer Halsey as Wonder Woman, and rapper Lil Yachty as the Green Lantern.

'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' will hit cinema screens in July.