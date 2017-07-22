Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is ''doing great'' after suffering from a congenital heart defect.

The 49-year-old talk show host and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed their second child into the world three months ago, and were devastated to learn he had to undergo life-saving heart surgery.

Now, three months after the birth of his son, Jimmy - who also has three-year-old Jane with his spouse, as well as daughter Katie, 26, and son Kevin, 23, with his former wife Gina - took to Twitter to update fans on his health.

He wrote: ''Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got (sic)''

The news comes after the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host spoke on his show in May about his son's surgery, in which he said the tot was beginning to show important signs of improvement.

He said at the time: ''Our son Billy is doing very well. He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual. My wife took a little video of him today. You can see - he's smiling because so many people donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Either that or he has gas. We don't know. But what a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA, and my wife and I are very grateful.''

And although the funnyman described Billy's surgery as the ''longest three hours'' of his life, he was amazed by the incredible work doctor Vaughn Starnes managed to do on the newborn.

He said shortly after Billy's birth: ''On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.''

Jimmy also previously said Billy will have to have another open heart procedure before he is six months old, and that when he's in his early teens, he will need a ''third and hopefully non-invasive procedure'' to replace a valve.