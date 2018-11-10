Jimmy Kimmel has praised his former partner Sarah Silverman as a ''great comedian and vastly underrated actress''.

The 'Sarah Silverman Program' star was honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (09.11.18), and Jimmy - whom she dated for seven years between 2001 and 2008 - gave a moving speech at the ceremony, where he gushed over her extensive list of talents.

He said: ''Sarah, you really do deserve this honour. You rank among the great comedians. I think you are a vastly underrated and excellent actress. You sing, you write, you kind of play guitar, you really can do it all.''

But the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host, 50, couldn't resist poking fun at his former beau either, as he mentioned her viral video 'I'm F***ing Matt Damon', and also joked about their relationship.

He added: ''Who can forget her smash hit viral video, 'I'm effing Matt Damon'? I know I can't. Sarah won an Emmy for that appearance on my show. Just to be clear, I have never won an Emmy for an appearance on my show.

''Sarah and I dated for seven years. She mentioned me in her 300-page autobiography four times. I looked it up last night. She mentioned farting 13 times. It has always been her first love.''

Jimmy also spoke about the first time they met, where he revealed she called him ''fat'' and said he had ''no charisma''.

He teased: ''The first time I met Sarah was in 2001, at the Comedy Central Roast of Hugh Hefner. She was very nice to me before the show and then once we got on stage, I introduced her and she said, 'Jimmy Kimmel, everyone! He's fat and has no charisma.'''

Sarah's spot on the famous sidewalk puts her next to beloved American television personality Fred Rogers - most commonly known as Mr. Rogers - and she couldn't be happier with the placement.

The 47-year-old comedian said: ''I can't believe it, I'm next to my number one hero, Mr. Rogers. He taught me I'm the only one qualified in the whole world to be me and that I deserve love, just only the way I am. And now I literally get to be his neighbour forever, which I have to think is maybe bittersweet for him.''