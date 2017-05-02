Jimmy Kimmel has opened up about his newborn son who was born with heart defects on April 21 and was forced to undergo an invasive operation to treat him.
Jimmy Kimmel's newborn son's operation on his heart was ''the longest three hours'' of his life.
The 48-year-old American television presenter announced his wife, Molly McNearney, gave birth to their child William on April 21, but the tiny tot had to undergo an invasive procedure within a matter of hours after he was born because he had ''two defects in his heart'', which left the parents fearing the worse.
Speaking openly about his brood on Monday's (01.05.17) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the show's host - who also has daughters Katie, 25, Jane, two, and 23-year-old son Kevin - said: ''On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain.
''He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.''
During the programme Jimmy thanked the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the medical experts for taking care of his child.
William has since left the hospital to settle in at home with his family, and the funnyman has revealed his child is doing ''great'' following the operation and is doing ''all the things'' babies should do, including peeing on his mother.
He continued: ''He's doing great. He's eating. He's sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He's doing all the things that he's supposed to do.''
Despite the initial complications, Jimmy has admitted he loves fatherhood and has credited it as ''the best''.
He said: ''This is the best.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
The "Garfield" comic strip hasn't been funny in at least 15 years, but Bill Murray...