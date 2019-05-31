Jimmy Kimmel told his wife he had signed up to a dating site after she texted him to tell him she ''loved'' him when her plane had to make an emergency landing.

The 51-year-old television host's wife Molly was on board a private jet with her girl pals for Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday in February when the pilot was forced to turn around and head back when a wheel unexpectedly fell off mid-flight.

Fearing the worst, Molly messaged her husband to let him know how much she appreciated him just in case the plane didn't make it to solid ground safely.

But he didn't reciprocate the soppy comment and, instead, told her he'd already signed up to Tinder and had uploaded a topless picture as his display icon.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Jennifer recalled: ''It was one of those things that on the take-off ... we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was that loud. Two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and says, 'The pilots would like to talk to you.' And then 10 minutes later, she comes out and says, 'Well, we've turned around. We're actually going back to California. They found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it's from our plane, so ...'

''This is the loving response Molly got when she said, 'Jimmy, I love you and I love (our daughter) Jane, and you've always been an incredible husband.'

The former 'Friends' star then showed a screenshot of his reply: ''I just signed up for tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what.''

Molly replied: ''How dare you''

And Jimmy sent a photo of his bare body followed by: ''This is my profile picture.''