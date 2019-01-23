Jimmy Kimmel says it ''took some time'' for he and his ex Sarah Silverman ''to be friends again'' following their split.

The 51-year-old television host dated the 'Wreck-It Ralph' star for seven years between 2002 and 2009, before Jimmy met his now-wife Molly McNearney, with whom he has Jane, four, and Billy, 21 months.

And although the former couple are good friends now, the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host insists it wasn't always that way, and whilst they never ''hated each other'', it took a while before they were ''comfortable enough'' to call each other friends.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', he said: ''I would say that it took some time, definitely. It definitely took some time. It was never like where we didn't like each other, hated each other or anything like that. But it definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.''

Jimmy married Molly in 2013, and was previously married to Gina Kimmel from 1988 to 2002, with whom he has daughter Katie, 28, and son Kevin, 25.

Sarah, meanwhile, went on to date actor Michael Sheen for three years, before splitting up with him in late 2017.

Back in September, the 48-year-old comedian appeared on Jimmy's talk show where she spoke about her love life, and joked she was ''waiting'' for Jimmy to become available again.

She teased: ''What's going on with me dating wise? I'm waiting for this tryst with you to be over! I mean, OK, Molly's cute. She's bright, she's funny, she's blonde, whatever, but come on! It's not fair. She gets new woke Jimmy. I had 'Man Show' Jimmy.''