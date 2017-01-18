Jimmy Kimmel feels like ''a ball of anxiety'' ahead of hosting the Oscars.

The 49-year-old talk show host is taking on presenting duties for the prestigious movie awards ceremony next month, and has admitted that the pressure of the task has been playing on his mind so much he's been having ''nightmares'' about the event.

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host told TheWrap.com on Tuesday (17.01.17): ''I'm a ball of anxiety - I don't get excited for anything other than fishing but I want to do a good job and as a result of that, I think about it all the time.

''I dreamt about it all night on Saturday night, which was not good, it was more of a nightmare than anything. I've been thinking about it a lot.''

And Jimmy says ''failing'' is the part that worries him the most about his upcoming gig, as despite being comedic in his speeches, he takes ''everything seriously''.

Asked what he's most worried about, he said: ''Failing. In fact, I worry about that every day. It's what drives me more than anything.

''When I'm writing the monologue, the fear of failing is why I never get writers' block or why I don't procrastinate because I know I have to walk out on the stage and be funny.

''Even if I do like a speech or a toast at a dinner and it doesn't go well, it haunts me. I take everything seriously.

''I start worrying on Wednesday and I will not have a drink until the toast is done. It never goes away, it's a terrible thing.''

Jimmy is also concerned about saying the wrong thing in his speech, as ''sensitivity'' isn't something he's good at.

He said: ''Sensitivity is not my strong suit. No one has ever accused me of being too sensitive. There are things that are off-limits but I just can't think of any right now. There are things outside the bounds of good taste, but I get a thrill out of edgy material.''