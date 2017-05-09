Jimmy Kimmel's baby son is doing ''very well'' following his heart surgery.

The 48-year-old television presenter and his wife Molly McNearney have been on the edge of their seats since April 21 when their little boy Billy was born with two defects in his heart, meaning he had to undergo an invasive procedure just hours after his birth, but the funnyman has revealed the tot is showing little signs of improvement.

Speaking on his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday (08.05.17) night, he said in his opening monologue: ''Our son Billy is doing very well. He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual. My wife took a little video of him today. You can see--he's smiling because so many people donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Either that or he has gas. We don't know. But what a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA, and my wife and I are very grateful.''

However, although the surgery has so far been a huge success, Jimmy has admitted his son's operation was the ''longest three hours'' of his life but he's amazed by the incredible work doctor Vaughn Starnes managed to do on the newborn.

He said earlier this week: ''On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.''

Billy is now resting at home after the surgery and is being watched by the couple's two-year-old daughter Jane.

Posting a picture of his wife with their son - who is nicknamed Billy - and Jane, the star wrote: ''sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO (sic)''