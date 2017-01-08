The Golden Globe awards will be opened with a spoof of 'La La Land' featuring host Jimmy Fallon, actress Nicole Kidman and a string of other stars.
Jimmy Fallon will open the Golden Globe awards with a star-studded spoof of 'La La Land'.
The 42-year-old talk show host - who will present the prestigious ceremony on Sunday (08.01.16) evening - will be joined by the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and a host of other stars for the opening number, in which he is expected to take on Ryan Gosling's role from the film opposite Nicole Kidman in Emma Stone's part, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports.
Though he didn't confirm the details of the opening, Jimmy did tease to Us Weekly magazine: ''The opening is fun, we've been working on it, filming different stuff here and there for it for about three months.
''It's spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favourites. I don't want to name names but Justin Timberlake ...
''I won't say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds ... and don't even ever talk about Tina Fey. No one is in this thing.
''You're going to watch it and say, 'Oh, I can't believe they're in this -- whoa, this is cool! Oh, that person!'
''A lot of fun cameos, Fun, and friendly, and joyous, and cool. It will put you in a good mood. I'm excited.''
Jimmy recently admitted he will use the high-profile occasion to discuss the current political situation in the US as it is so close to new president Donald Trump's inauguration, but promised it wouldn't be the main focus of the evening.
He said: ''The whole night won't focus on that, but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone's mind.
''It's the first and maybe the last party that we'll have in 2017.''
